Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 377 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

