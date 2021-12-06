Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $82.22 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.