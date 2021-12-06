Red Wave Investments LLC Has $227,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.13 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

