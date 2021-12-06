Red Wave Investments LLC Invests $8.11 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.71 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01.

