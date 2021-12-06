RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches Market Cap of $162.91 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $162.91 million and $11.79 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 55.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00349511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00138520 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00082925 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

