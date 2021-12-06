Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDW. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 809 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.67) to GBX 980 ($13.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 802.73 ($10.64).

Get Redrow alerts:

LON RDW traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 676.60 ($8.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,861. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 651.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 659.99. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 492.40 ($6.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,340.42). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($56,749.54).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.