Refinable 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $1.10 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.39 or 0.08252324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.55 or 0.99911562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00076711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

