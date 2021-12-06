Regent Investment Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.