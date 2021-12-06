Regent Investment Management LLC Has $837,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

CAH stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

