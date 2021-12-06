Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 953.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 71,350 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,534 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

