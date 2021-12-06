Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,823.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,866.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,736.29. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

