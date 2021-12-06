Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,141,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,169,000 after acquiring an additional 209,099 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,712,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,857,000 after purchasing an additional 298,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

