Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.16

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 33 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $26,322.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,969 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 457,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 189,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

