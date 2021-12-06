REPO Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.27 or 0.08472170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,823.75 or 0.99782239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.