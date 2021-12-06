Reviewing Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A Novanta 7.51% 18.21% 9.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50 Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III is more favorable than Novanta.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Novanta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novanta $590.62 million 9.77 $44.52 million $1.38 117.47

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Summary

Novanta beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

