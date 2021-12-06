Reviewing GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Aldel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth 0.16% 0.81% 0.53% Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A

28.8% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GoHealth and Aldel Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 4 3 0 2.43 Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoHealth currently has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 193.97%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Aldel Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 1.25 -$44.27 million $0.09 38.12 Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aldel Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth.

Summary

GoHealth beats Aldel Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Aldel Financial

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

