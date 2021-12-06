Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 35,680 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,653 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.