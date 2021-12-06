ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.01.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

