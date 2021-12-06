REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman Sells 1,469 Shares

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE REX traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.67. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,619. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $612.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in REX American Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in REX American Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

