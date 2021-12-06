Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.36. 178,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.10 and a 200 day moving average of $266.63. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $210.41 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

