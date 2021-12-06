RH (RH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RH (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect RH to post earnings of $6.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect RH to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RH opened at $537.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.57. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

