Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 151,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 151,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 29,966.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

