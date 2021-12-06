Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $4.96 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,461.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $64.70 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.