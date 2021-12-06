Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $8.63 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.13% of MasTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 118.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.05 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

