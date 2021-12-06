RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $398.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,734,620. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.69. 4,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $180.09 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.