RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $398.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,734,620. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.69. 4,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $180.09 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.70.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.