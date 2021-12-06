Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $28.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $15,739,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 49,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,713. Riskified has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

