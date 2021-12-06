Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.86

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 7771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. KeyCorp cut their price target on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Get Riskified alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 71.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.