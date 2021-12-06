Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 134.08.

Rivian stock opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last 90 days.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

