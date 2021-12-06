RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,116,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after buying an additional 955,985 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

