RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,468,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 105,262 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 52,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OCSL opened at $7.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.