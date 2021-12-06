RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

