RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $214.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

