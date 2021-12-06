Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $38,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,823,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,455,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE BIO opened at $741.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $537.12 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $718.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.