Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $32.05 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,985 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $32,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.39 and a 200-day moving average of $274.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

