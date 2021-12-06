Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $35,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total value of $281,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,862 shares of company stock valued at $23,210,000. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

Shares of DXCM opened at $519.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $582.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

