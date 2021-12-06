Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $30,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

SPG stock opened at $149.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.