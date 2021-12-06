Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $41,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $661.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $597.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.82. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $711.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

