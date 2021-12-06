Robert W. Baird Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $220.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average of $268.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.