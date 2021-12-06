Robert W. Baird Cuts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $110.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.32% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $30.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $11,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,318.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

