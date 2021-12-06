Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.97

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.97 and last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 91891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$615.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.33%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.