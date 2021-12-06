Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $411.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Roku stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.16. 3,861,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,802. Roku has a 52-week low of $199.14 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

