Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $139.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its position in Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.