Rotork (LON:ROR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).

ROR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.54) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 404.30 ($5.28).

ROR stock opened at GBX 352.40 ($4.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 346.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

