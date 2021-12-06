Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,969 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.89 and a beta of 2.32.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.