Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,926 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of CuriosityStream worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $347.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

