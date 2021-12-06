Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tronox were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $17,891,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE TROX opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.