Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $41.00 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,995. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

