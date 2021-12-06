Royal Bank of Canada Has $532,000 Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Suzano were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano during the first quarter worth $132,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano during the second quarter worth $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Suzano by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Suzano during the second quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Suzano by 5.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SUZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.43. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

