Royal Bank of Canada Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $191.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

