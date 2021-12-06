Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $322,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,407 shares of company stock worth $1,832,163. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $966.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOV. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

